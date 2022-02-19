Men’s Basketball Preview: We’re talkin’ Oklahoma pt. II

Last Time Out

Iowa State found itself in another typical Big 12 slobber knocker on Tuesday night. The Cyclones and Horned Frogs traded blows for most of the second half but Iowa State ultimately found a way to squeak one out on the road to end a horrendous 4 game losing streak. Izaiah Brockington poured in 20 points to pace Iowa State and Tyrese Hunter added in 15 of his own. Now the Cyclones will have an opportunity to climb the standings a bit starting this weekend.

About Oklahoma

Well, Oklahoma finds itself in a bit of a pickle as well. Since the Cyclones and Sooners last met Oklahoma has won 2 of 11 games. Their wins came against West Virginia and Texas Tech all at home. To make matters worse the depth on Oklahoma took a bit of a hit yesterday with the announcement of Elijah Harkless being out for the season.

Oklahoma's Elijah Harkless will miss the remainder of the 21-22 season due to injury, per release. Averages 10 PPG and 4.1 RPG.



Significant Big 12 and bubble news. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 18, 2022

Most of the teams in the Big 12 are either on the bubble or have a very good chance of making the NCAA Tournament. This is a significant blow for the Sooners this late in the season. Following the game against Iowa State, Oklahoma will close out the season at Texas Tech. Home against Oklahoma State and West Virginia and then end on the road in Manhattan against Kansas State.

Player To Watch

I am going to highlight the tree with the afro here. Tanner Groves will be a pivotal focus point for the Iowa State defense this afternoon. Groves paced Oklahoma early on in the matchup in Norman and it allowed the Sooners to stay within striking distance before making the run to win the game. If Iowa State can limit Grove’s efficiency inside this afternoon it should make life difficult for a team trying to place without one of their top scorers.

Pick Three

1- Iowa State jumps out to a 10 point lead at some point

2- Gabe Kalscheur hits 4 threes

3- I drink too many beers

What Will Happen

Iowa State and Oklahoma both need a win here. Much like both teams needed one in Fort Worth on Tuesday. Iowa State and Oklahoma have both taken some punches over the last few weeks but with this one being at home and Oklahoma losing one of their top scorers, I am going to give the edge to Iowa State a bit. I still think this one will be close by the end of the game but at this point, I will take any win how we can get it.

Iowa State - 65

Oklahoma - 60

Game Notes

The Matchup: Iowa State (17-9, 4-9 Big 12) vs. Oklahoma (14-12, 4-9 Big 12)

Where: Ames, Iowa - Hilton Coliseum (14,267)

When: Saturday, Feb. 19, 1 p.m. (CST)

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network/Varsity Radio AppTalent: John Walters (PxP), Eric Heft (Analyst)

TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+Talent: David Saltzman (PxP), Lance Blanks (Analyst)

Webcast: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Live Stats: Cyclonestats.com