Twister Sisters Before the Storm: Oklahoma pt. 2

Last Time Out

Cyclones got thumped by Texas. The only thing worth noting is that Ashley Joens became the school's all-time leading scorer. Other than that, burn the tape. Onto the next!

About Oklahoma

The 15th-ranked Sooners come in at 20-5 overall, 9-4 in the Big 12. That Big 12 record is good enough for 3rd place in the conference, just a game back of the Baylor-Iowa State tie at 10-3. Just two weeks ago, Oklahoma was 10-1 and chillin’ with Iowa State at the top of the Big 12. Since then, OU has dropped back-to-back games to Texas and Texas Tech. Tech has just 3 conference wins, so that’s a tough one to swallow.

Oklahoma’s offense is pretty elite, as they are 2nd in the country in scoring at 85.3 points per game. On the flip side, they rank 349th (of 356) in scoring defense at 76.4 points per game. On nights they shoot well, they’re tough to beat. An off-night though, as we saw from the meeting in Norman, decides their fate pretty quickly.

Opponent Player to Watch

Since Taylor Robertson doesn’t shoot half-court shots, you probably haven’t seen her on SportsCenter much. The senior guard entered the season as a favorite for the All-Big 12 team, and she has lived up to those expectations. She is 2nd on the team in scoring at 17.6 points per game. More importantly, she shoots 8.6 threes per contest and makes 3.9 of them. That’s a 45% clip. Madness. In the first meeting of these teams, Robertson shot just 3-7 (2-6 from beyond the arc) despite playing all 40 minutes of the game. I think this is yet again a great challenge for the ISU guards on defense.

What Will Happen

Cyclones play well enough on the defense to get the W. “Sooner, later, hell don’t even show up Boomer. Clones in fo’.”

Iowa State University - 84

University of Oklahoma - 76

Pick Three

Taylor Robertson and Ashley Joens give us a classic. Emily Ryan notches a double-double. 3 ISU players have 3 or more three-pointers.

Game Notes

The Matchup: No. 6 Iowa State (21-4, 10-3 Big 12) vs. No. 15 Oklahoma (20-5, 9-4 Big 12)

Where: Hilton Coliseum - Ames, Iowa

When: Saturday, Feb. 19 at 6 p.m.

TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Talent: B.J. Schaben, Chelsea Poppins

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network/Varsity Radio App Talent: Noah Wolf, Jamie Steyer Johnson

Live Stats: Cyclonestats.com