Iowa State Upends Oklahoma 75-54

For the first time all season Iowa State has won two conference games in a row. The Cyclones took down Oklahoma 75-54 inside Hilton this afternoon.

Things started off pretty bleak as Oklahoma ran out to an 8-0 lead early on in the first half. Izaiah Brockington would hit a big shot to get the Cyclone scoring started. Iowa State would control most of the first half from there leading 40-25 at the break.

The Sooners wouldn’t go away quietly though. Oklahoma came out of the half with a 10-3 run and would ultimately cut the lead down to 7. It certainly gave nightmares of last weekend’s game against Kansas State but the Cyclones proved they learned their lesson. Iowa State would go on a 15-0 run to balloon the lead and would never look back from there.

Izaiah Brockington led the way for Iowa State with 22 points. Tyrese Hunter would add in 14 points and Jaz Kunc with 11. The Cyclones will now look to keep momentum in their favor as West Virginia comes to town on Wednesday night.