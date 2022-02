Three-star athlete Jontez Williams signed with the Cyclones this morning on the second and final National Signing Day of this cycle. The Starke, FL-native is rated a three-star by 247’s Composite. While listed as an athlete, Williams will play DB at Iowa State.

Take a look at what Jontez will bring to the table for Cyclone Football. #NCD22 pic.twitter.com/ZCtV3v27MH — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) February 2, 2022