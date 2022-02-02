The Mid-Morning Dump: Cy-ning Day of 2022

GAMEDAY The Cyclone women have a huge matchup at home taking on No. 25 Kansas State.
#25 Kansas State
Ames, Iowa
️ Hilton Coliseum
⏰ 6:30 PM
Big 12 Now on ESPN+
RECRUITING Cyclone football landed two signees in a new DB and a new kicker.
TOUGH LOSS Men’s basketball fell in a disappointing loss to KU last night.
LIZARD KING One of the greats was in town last night for the game.
CHRIS BEARD RIVALRY Texas Tech took down Texas last night in front of a rowdy home crowd.
UPSET ALERT Creighton took down No. 17 UCONN in Connecticut.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM Washington is no longer “Football Team”, and have announced their new team name and uniforms.
SIGNING DAY It is once again signing day, the day the stars of tomorrow lock up their scholarships. Follow along here.
LAWSUIT Ex-head coach of the Miami Dolphins Brian Flores is suing the NFL and three teams for racism in their hiring systems.
RILEY LANDS WILLIAMS... AGAIN Caleb Williams has once again committed to Lincoln Riley, and will be transferring to USC.
