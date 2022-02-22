The Mid-Morning Dump: Two Hour Late Start

Iowa State Athletics

THE HATERS ARE SICK Find somebody that hates you as much as purple Kansas fans hate random Iowa State factoids.

Iowa State's 1️⃣7️⃣ First Team All-Big 12 selections since 2020 is the most in the league.



️ ️ pic.twitter.com/ZiQudCTKlc — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) February 21, 2022

SOFTBAWW No L’s allowed.

!



Iowa State run-rules Coppin State in five innings to improve to 8-1 on the year!



pic.twitter.com/Nh6Wq29znO — Iowa State Softball (@CycloneSB) February 21, 2022

ROCK FIGHT Iowa State looks for revenge coming off a two-game win streak.

COMMON FOUL If I may, I expect harder fouls in the Iowa State v. WVU game to go uncalled. That’s a face caress, play on.

Here's really good raw video of the aftermath of #Michigan and #Wisconsin. You can clearly hear Juwan Howard say "I'll remember that" to Greg Gard prior to the altercation.



(Video courtesy of WKOW. Caution unedited, NSFW language.) pic.twitter.com/27N2q1OD8I — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) February 20, 2022

This is far worse than what Juwan Howard did. 1 game pic.twitter.com/M3xAxbrCuT — Swagmower Boy (@danielmervin23) February 21, 2022

EDITORIAL I got a couple thoughts here. Greg Gard should’ve never inserted himself; it was dumb that both teams were playing like this was a close game down the stretch, that assistant shouldn’t have started barking, and yeah don’t open palm fist strike people. That’s a one game suspension though.

DIDN’T WE JUST DO THIS? Name a more iconic duo than dumb rankings and basketball players.

WE SLEEP IN MAY It is rare I find someone who likes college basketball more than me, and Jon Rothstein is a rare man.

A friend of mine from college was getting married 11 years ago.



Engagement party was in March.



I couldn't go.



He was angry.



Then Kemba Walker happened.



Life is about making the right decisions. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 18, 2022

TWO WORDS: JOSH GIDDEY Sam Presti has unlimited draft picks, and if they all turn out like Josh Giddey, good things will happen for the Thunder.

EUPHORIA PRESENTS: EUPHORIA If you’re not watching this HBO series you are sorely missing out. Top 10 tv episode of all time.

CHRIS CREAMER SPORTS LOGO OF THE WEEK It was the USFL’s unveiling of their uniforms this past week, and it ranges from fine to average to meh.