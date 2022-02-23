The Mid-Morning Dump: Press Virginia Revenge Game

GAMEDAY Cyclone men look to make it 3 in a row in Ames.
— Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) February 23, 2022
Cyclones Mountaineers
6 p.m. (CT)
Hilton Coliseum
ESPNU
️ https://t.co/ZZDgl2w43a
https://t.co/34usAgBqhN
️ https://t.co/UAUPNIhp9A
️ https://t.co/dKkyXYB89v#Cyclones | #C5C pic.twitter.com/uIdTjI6vJE
GAMEDAY Cyclone women travel to Lawrence to play the blue chickens.
— Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) February 23, 2022
Kansas
Lawrence, Kansas
️ Allen Fieldhouse
⏰ 7 PM
Big 12 Now on ESPN+
https://t.co/IPATVMuTk5
https://t.co/uVxQaU9pXJ
️ ️ pic.twitter.com/0oGXMpbZVc
IS IT ALMOST FOOTBALL SEASON YET Season tickets are on sale now!
Football season tickets are on sale now! Join #cyclonenation at the Jack this fall.— Iowa State Athletics (@CycloneATH) February 23, 2022
️ https://t.co/9JcrHlhTU5 pic.twitter.com/om6xHIJ9Ma
GOOD LUCK The swim and dive team competes in Morgantown today.
❗️ ❗️— Cyclone Swim & Dive (@CycloneSD) February 23, 2022
Morgantown, W. Va.
⏰ 10 a.m./5 p.m. ET
https://t.co/XHbJJYQBbs
https://t.co/0rTgfnXq06#Legacy || #Big12SD pic.twitter.com/sGI5z3Z9kM
STORM THE COURT No. 8 Villanova fell at UCONN last night.
WHAT. AN. ENDING.— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) February 23, 2022
HUSKIES GET THE W
(via @CBBonFox)pic.twitter.com/cwsAMzsJZx
CAPTAIN AMERICA Christian Pulisic scored a Champions League goal yesterday and hit the griddy.
AT THE BREAK Take a look at what the NBA playoffs would look like if they started today.
FLORES NFL coach Brian Flores declined to sign a separation agreement with the Dolphins.
MOCK SEASON If you love reading every mock draft you can find like me, click this link. Daniel Jeremiah released his 2.0 draft yesterday.
Loading comments...