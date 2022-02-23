 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Mid-Morning Dump: Press Virginia Revenge Game

Big games for the basketball teams tonight.

By RyanHarrison

Iowa State Athletics

GAMEDAY Cyclone men look to make it 3 in a row in Ames.

GAMEDAY Cyclone women travel to Lawrence to play the blue chickens.

IS IT ALMOST FOOTBALL SEASON YET Season tickets are on sale now!

GOOD LUCK The swim and dive team competes in Morgantown today.

Around the Country

STORM THE COURT No. 8 Villanova fell at UCONN last night.

CAPTAIN AMERICA Christian Pulisic scored a Champions League goal yesterday and hit the griddy.

AT THE BREAK Take a look at what the NBA playoffs would look like if they started today.

FLORES NFL coach Brian Flores declined to sign a separation agreement with the Dolphins.

MOCK SEASON If you love reading every mock draft you can find like me, click this link. Daniel Jeremiah released his 2.0 draft yesterday.

