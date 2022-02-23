The Mid-Morning Dump: Press Virginia Revenge Game

Iowa State Athletics

GAMEDAY Cyclone men look to make it 3 in a row in Ames.

GAMEDAY Cyclone women travel to Lawrence to play the blue chickens.





Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas

️ Allen Fieldhouse

⏰ 7 PM

Big 12 Now on ESPN+

https://t.co/IPATVMuTk5

https://t.co/uVxQaU9pXJ



️ ️

IS IT ALMOST FOOTBALL SEASON YET Season tickets are on sale now!

Football season tickets are on sale now! Join #cyclonenation at the Jack this fall.

️

GOOD LUCK The swim and dive team competes in Morgantown today.

STORM THE COURT No. 8 Villanova fell at UCONN last night.

CAPTAIN AMERICA Christian Pulisic scored a Champions League goal yesterday and hit the griddy.

AT THE BREAK Take a look at what the NBA playoffs would look like if they started today.

FLORES NFL coach Brian Flores declined to sign a separation agreement with the Dolphins.

MOCK SEASON If you love reading every mock draft you can find like me, click this link. Daniel Jeremiah released his 2.0 draft yesterday.