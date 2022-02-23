Twister Sisters Before the Storm: Kansas pt. 2

Last Time Out

The Cyclones whooped the Oklahoma Sooners, in a game that gave ISU more separation at the top of the Big 12. In an 89-67 throttling, Ashley Joens scored 28 points and grabbed 8 rebounds, in her homecoming after becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer. Emily Ryan was impressive as always, scoring 15 and dishing out 9 assists while snagging 4 boards. Lexi Donarski played 39 minutes, scoring 14 of her own, respectively. Aubrey Joens was awesome off the bench, hitting 4 threes in a 12 point, 4 rebound effort.

About Kansas

If you’ve paid any attention to Kansas women’s basketball, it has been a rough last 8 years or so. They haven’t finished more than a game over .500 since they finished 19-14 in the 2012-13 season. All of a sudden, the Jayhawks are 20-5 and it’s not unrealistic to say they can win the Big 12 regular-season title, sitting at 10-4 in the Big 12. Winners of 7 straight, Kansas has some hope coming into the last couple weeks of the season. Now, credit where credit is due because it is hard to win 7 straight, those wins are a little deceiving. In all 7 of those wins, they were against the bottom 5 teams of the Big 12. A combination of Oklahoma State (2x), TCU, West Virginia (2x), Kansas State, and Texas Tech.

Anyways, the Jayhawk's offense has been the most impressive part of their season, scoring nearly 73 points per game. One thing worth noting, however, is they haven’t reached 80 points once since the beginning of conference play. To put it into perspective, Iowa State has reached 80 points five times in Big 12 play. Their defense is a little suspect, which is always a mismatch that favors the Cyclones, as we saw in ISU’s whooping of OU.

Opponent Player to Watch

Holly Kersgieter is the pulse of this team. The 5-11 junior has been a part of this whole process that KU has been going through, and now it’s her time to shine. At just 14 points per game, she leads the Jayhawks in points per game while grabbing nearly 5 rebounds per contest. Death, taxes, good guards in the Big 12.

In the first matchup this season, had 8 points on 3-9 shooting with 6 rebounds.

What Will Happen

Iowa State takes care of business on the road. “Rock, Chalk, Suck my (redacted). Clones in fo’.”

Iowa State University - 82

University of Kansas - 66

Pick Three

Aubrey Joens plays a big role off the bench. Cyclones up double digits at the end of the first half. Morgan Kane dunks it.

Game Notes

The Matchup: No. 9 Iowa State (22-4, 11-3 Big 12) @ Kansas (20-5, 10-4 Big 12)

Where: Allen Fieldhouse - Lawrence, Kansas

When: Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.

TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Talent: Josh Klinger, Brenda VanLengen

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network/Varsity Radio App Talent: Noah Wolf, Jamie Steyer Johnson

Live Stats: Cyclonestats.com