Iowa State lands PWO commitment from Kansas City TE

This morning, Iowa State landed a commitment from TE Jack Bjorn out of Kansas City, Missouri. Jack is a PWO, but just started playing football this year and racked up a pretty impressive list of PWO offers. Iowa State fended off Kansas State, Missouri, Kansas, and Toledo to land the commitment from the 6’7 245 pounder. This is a big-time get for Iowa State as Bjorn was starting to gain some traction on the recruiting trail recently.

Looking back, you can easily see why a TE with Bjorn's size would be very intrigued by Iowa State, as the past 3 starting TEs to come through Ames are either in the NFL or on their way right now. He might be a little more of a project given how new he is to the game, but he’s got a ton of upside.