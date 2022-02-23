Hilton Magic Strikes Down West Virginia

Some say magic isn’t real. In Ames, we say otherwise. Iowa State pulled off a big comeback and big win in the final seconds with an Izaian Brockington steal and bucket with 22 seconds left to take down West Virginia 84-81.

Iowa State and West Virginia would trade blows for most of the first half. Iowa State would lead all the way until 8 minutes left in the first half. West Virginia would then run out front and make life difficult for the Cyclones. Iowa State would put together one of their worst two minutes stretches of the season to end the first half to go into the break down 10.

Then Izaiah Brockington happened. Iowa State would go on a 14-4 run to tie the game. Brockington was the main catalyst to the big run. Making shot after shot and making his case for best player in the Big 12 every step of the way. Iowa State and West Virginia would trade leads late in the second half. With under two minutes to go the Mountaineers would go up by 4 but Gabe Kalscheur had other plans knocking down a couple of threes to keep the Cyclones within striking distance.

West Virginia would lead by 1 with 25 seconds left. The Mountaineers attempted to inbound the ball but it was stolen by Izaiah Brockington and the Cyclone star would convert with a layup to put the Cyclones up 1. West Virginia would go down and miss a few shots and the Cyclones rebounded and Gabe Kalscheur would convert two free throws and Hilton Magic would prevail on the night.

Izaiah Brockington led all Cyclones with 35 points every single one of those points being absolutely critical. Gabe Kalscheur added in 17 points and Tyrese Hunter with 10 points and 9 assists on the night. The Cyclones will be on the road at Kansas State on Saturday with the tip at 1 pm.