Twister Sisters thump Kansas

The Cyclones came into Lawrence hopeful to repeat what they had done just days before against Oklahoma in a dominant win. The Clones did just that and played a complete performance from start to finish at Kansas.

The absence of Morgan Kane led to Beatriz Jordao getting the start in her place. Jordao showed out by scoring the first bucket of the game and ending up scoring double figures on the night. The story of the first quarter was hot shooting and just as you probably guessed, points from Ashley Joens. Joens had 14 thanks to 4-5 shooting from beyond the arc in the quarter. The Clones would score eight off of turnovers and go into the quarter up 13 with a score of 27-14.

The Cyclones did not score as efficiently in the second quarter, making the second the only quarter of the game that the Jayhawks would outscore the Clones in. A 4-15 shooting performance in the quarter would cause the Twister Sisters to only post 11 points in the quarter.

The third quarter provided an even distribution of points from the Clones from Jordao (6), Ashley Joens (5), Ryan (5), Espenmiller-McGraw (3), Aubrey Joens (3), and Donarski (2) totaling at 24 points in the quarter. Kansas put up 16 in the quarter behind 6 points from both Kersgieter and Prater. The Clones shot 4-9 from deep in the quarter and also got eight points in the paint.

In the final quarter both Nyamer Diew and Lexi Donarski provided 8 points on the way to a 23 point quarter that would extend the lead by 6 before the final whistle. The final quarter also saw both Ashley Joens and Emily Ryan reach double doubles on the game. Ashley Joens collected three boards in the quarter and finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Emily Ryan boasted five assists in the quarter on the way to her 10 point and 11 assist night.

The Cyclones move to 12-3 on the season in conference play and 23-4 overall. They will be back in action Saturday at 1:00 in Hilton against Texas Tech.