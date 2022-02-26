Men’s Basketball Preview: We’re Talking Kansas State Again

Chat with us in our Discord!

Cyclones’ Last Time Out

Iowa State trailed by 12 points with more than 14 minutes left in the second half, but Izaiah Brockington put the team on his back, scoring 19 of his 35 points in the final 10 minutes to bring Iowa State all the way back.

Brockington stole an inbound pass underneath the Iowa State basket and scored with 22.6 seconds left to give the Cyclones the lead en route to an 84-81 comeback victory over West Virginia on Wednesday night. Gabe Kalscheur added 19 points and Tyrese Hunter contributed 10 points and nine assists in the win on Wednesday.

Kansas State’s Last Time Out

The Wildcats went to Lawrence and took one on the chin from the Jayhawks. Kansas State kept things close for most of the first half but Ochai Agbaji and company proved to be too much for the Wildcats. Markquis Nowell led Kansas State in scoring with 20 on the night.

Player To Watch

The previously mention Markquis Nowell is my player to watch in this one. He was very instrumental in Kansas State’s comeback in Ames a few weeks ago. He even scored 5 of 16 points in the overtime period. Iowa State is going to have to eliminate one of the primary ball handlers for Kansas State to get them out of rhythm and make things uncomfortable for Kansas State in this one. If they can do with Nowell things can get interesting.

Pick 3

1- Caleb Grill will make 6 threes

2- Iowa State will lose the free-throw battle

3- Izaiah Brockington goes cold for an extended period of time

What Will Happen

Just as Iowa State was just a short three games ago, Kansas State finds themselves backed into a corner. The Wildcats are on a two-game slide and need to compile some wins down the stretch to sneak themselves into the NCAA Tournament. Though, Iowa State has some momentum with a few emotional wins and a historic night from Izaiah Brockington pushing them towards Manhattan. Something will have to give. This is going to be another Big 12 defensive battle and whoever can create more offense with their defense is going to take this one. Right now, I don’t feel great about going into Manhattan. That crowd atmosphere can be one of the best in the Big 12 and the Wildcats feed off that. Give me Kansas State in a close one right now.

Kansas State - 62

Iowa State -60