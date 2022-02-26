Twister Sisters Before the Storm: Texas Tech pt. 2

Last Time Out

Iowa State traveled to Lawrence to take on one of the hottest teams in the Big 12, the Kansas Jayhawks. KU had won 7 games in a row, but that streak would end emphatically. The Fighting Bill Fennellys built up a double-digit lead by the end of the first quarter, and it was never really a game. Cyclones won 85-59, to build some more separation for both them and Baylor before a big matchup this coming Monday.

Ashley Joens scored 22 points on 5-8 shooting from downtown, while also grabbing 11 boards to lead ISU. Lexi Donarski had 21 of her own, hitting 5 threes as well. Emily Ryan did her thing and flirted with a triple-double again, having 10 points, 11 assists, and 7 rebounds. Without Morgan Kane, Beatriz Jordao had 10 of her own in her third start of the season.

About Texas Tech

The Lady Raiders come in at 10-16 overall while sporting a 3-12 record in Big 12 play. Texas Tech has lost 10 of their last 11 games, their lone win in that stretch coming against 15th-ranked Oklahoma as they stormed Norman and found a way to win. That being said, Tech is very capable of an upset at any point. Anarchy? Nope, just college basketball.

TTU has struggled on both ends of the floor, scoring just 66.2 points per game (132nd in the country) and giving up 66.8 points per game (237th in the country). They tend to play a slower-paced game, which is where the Cyclones will look to take advantage and speed up the game. At just over 70 possessions per game, the Red Raiders are outside of the top 150 in terms of pace. Tech doesn’t shoot the three consistently well either, so that’s another advantage to Bill Fennelly and co.

Opponent Player to Watch

Vivian Gray has been on a tear as of late, averaging over 25 points per game in her last 9 games. In those 9 games, she reached 30 points three different times. What might be her low be in that stretch? Great question, she only scored 17 on 7 for 18 shooting against our beloved Cyclones. She doesn’t really pose a threat from beyond the arc, but she gets hers in any other imaginable way. As always in the Big 12, the guard play by either team is going to be a pivotal point in the game and the Cyclones will have their hands full today.

What Will Happen

Trap game? Nah, Cyclones keep focus and take care of business at home. “Red, blue, hell even green raiders. Don’t matta. Clones in fo’.”

Iowa State University - 93

Texas Tech University - 67

Pick Three

Emily Ryan locks up Vivian Gray. Cyclones make 12+ threes. Ashley Joens has a 30-piece.

Game Notes

The Matchup: No. 9 Iowa State (23-4, 12-3 Big 12) vs. Texas Tech (10-16, 3-12 Big 12)

Where: Hilton Coliseum - Ames, Iowa

When: Saturday, Feb. 26 at 1 p.m.

TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Talent: Brent Blum, Lyndsey Fennelly

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network/Varsity Radio App Talent: Noah Wolf, Jamie Steyer Johnson

Live Stats: Cyclonestats.com