Iowa State Outlasts Kansas State

Iowa State has picked up their 4th straight win as they outlast Kansas State 74-73.

Iowa State started the game extremely slow as Kansas State raced out to an 11 point lead. Iowa State couldn’t find their shot until Caleb Grill started stroking it from three. The Cyclones would go up by as many as 6 in the first half before Kansas State would race back to take the lead by one with 25 seconds left in the first half. Caleb Grill would strike once more before the half to give the Cyclones a 2 point advantage at the break.

The Cyclones would come out on fire in the second half. Iowa State would run out to a 15 point lead dominating all over the floor but Kansas State would not go away. Much like in Ames the Wildcats would make it ugly and get to within as many as 4 before the Cyclones gained their composure to get the lead back to 10.

Then things got weird. Iowa State could not inbound the ball to save their lives with 1:30 to go in the game. Kansas State would go on an 8-0 run with all the points coming at the free-throw line. Aided by turnovers and sloppy play, things got a bit tense for Iowa State. The Cyclones would finally get the ball inbounded cleanly with 30 seconds left up 2 and a botched offensive possession would give Kansas State a chance to win.

Jaden Walker as we all expected made one of the biggest defensive plays of the season forcing a Kansas State turnover and Iowa State would ice the game with two free throws from Jaz Kunc and Iowa State would escape Manhattan with a win.

Caleb Grill would lead all Cyclones scorers with 18 points on 6-10 shooting from beyond the arc. Izaiah Brockington would add in 17 and Tyrese Hunter flirted with a triple-double with 13 points, 10 assists, and 7 rebounds.

Iowa State will have one more home game this Wednesday at 6 pm against Oklahoma State.