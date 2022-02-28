Twister Sisters Before the Storm: Baylor pt. 2

Last Time Out

Despite a slow start in their last performance, the Twister Sisters were able to walk away with a 16 point win over Texas Tech. Ashley Joens posted 24 points and 12 rebounds, while Emily Ryan was one assist away from a double-double. Donarski was also able to get into double figures while posting a two-block and three-steal game.

The Cyclones had a strong third quarter on Saturday and outscored Texas Tech by 12 in the quarter after only being up two at the half. The Clones continued their hot shooting on the year and boasted a 40% from behind the arc.

About Baylor

This is an organization that knows how to win. The Lady Bears have won the last 11 Big 12 titles. The winner of this game clinches a share of the title and controls their own destiny this weekend. Baylor has had a great season of 23-5 including the eight-game winning streak they come into this game on. That win streak includes sweeps of both TCU and Texas. Baylor sits at 13-3 in conference play just like the Cyclones, two of their three losses came against Oklahoma.

Baylor has been hot since they opened conference play 0-2. Baylor is 13th nationally in field goal percentage, 6th assist to turnover ratio, and are 15th in overall points scored. They sit at 5th in the AP poll and 7th in the coaches poll. Baylor beat Iowa State the last time they played. That game was in Waco and was the Joens’ return game after missing the Texas game that same week.

Opponent Player to Watch

Nalyssa Smith the 6’4” senior from Texas is averaging 21.6 points this season which is a career-high. She is coming off of a 33 point 16 rebound performance against Kansas. Smith has scored in double figures in every game this season for Baylor. She has averaged over 12 rebounds per game in her last five games as well. In Smith’s last meeting with Iowa State, she posted 17 points and 6 rebounds.

What Will Happen

For a share of the Big 12 title and for senior night, Clones get a massive win. “Bears? Tigers, Lions whatever. Clones in fo.’”

Iowa State University - 81

Baylor University - 79

Pick Three

Ashley Joens hits five threes. Cyclones shoot 40% from deep. Donarski has 2+ steals and 2+ blocks.

Game Notes

The Matchup: No. 5 Baylor (23-5, 13-3 Big 12) vs. No. 8 Iowa State (24-4, 13-3 Big 12)

Where: Hilton Coliseum - Ames, Iowa

When: Monday, Feb. 28 at 6 p.m.

TV: ESPN 2

Live Stats: Cyclone Stats