Cyclones Fall to Baylor, 87-62

Iowa State came into the night at 24-4, 13-3 in the Big 12 against an always talented Baylor squad. Big 12 title on the line in Ames. Iowa State went with the starting 5 of Emily Ryan, Lexi Donarski, Maddie Frederick, Ashley Joens, and Morgan Kane.

The first quarter saw a hot start from the Lady Bears, not missing a shot for the first three minutes of the game. That would be the story of the night, as the Cyclones were playing catch up from the beginning. Iowa State was able to make it a one-point game by the end of the first quarter, despite shooting just 6-18 from the field.

After some back and forth to begin the second quarter, we started to see the wheels fall off and what was the beginning of the end. After Iowa State snagged a 26-25 lead, Baylor closed the half on a 16-3 run to put them up by 12 at the break.

It was a rough third quarter for your hometown Cyclones, as Baylor outscored ISU 28-14. The big third quarter from the Bears led to a lead that ballooned all the way up to 30 points, as Iowa State struggled to the finish line. Baylor clinches the Big 12 title with that win and controls their own destiny this weekend against Texas Tech to make it outright.

Cyclones close the regular season in Morgantown against West Virginia this Saturday at 6 pm.