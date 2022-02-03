The Mid-Morning Dump: Poverty Purple Kitties

BRING OUT THE BROOMS With a win last night, Iowa State has swept Kansas State.
Check out the highlights from tonight's win, presented by @cyslockerroom!— Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) February 3, 2022
pic.twitter.com/VAkgmJNJCL
CYNING DAY Here’s everything you need to know about National Signing Day.
WALK-ON U Coach Campbell takes pride in the walk-on program.
What Coach Campbell said about the walk-ons ⤵️#LOYAL2ON2— Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) February 2, 2022
#NCD22 pic.twitter.com/8nH53cELcb
WASHINGTON HWHAT? The team formally known as the R-words and football team finally has a new name.
Finally, it has a name.— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 2, 2022
Eighteen months after dropping its longtime nickname, Washington’s NFL team revealed Wednesday that it will be the Commanders, a tribute to Washington’s military ties.
Here's what some readers had to say: https://t.co/VwAwddQPwq
OKAY BILL We’re pretty sure Bill knew he was talking about Tom Brady here but we really don’t know.
Bill Belichick calls Tom Brady the @brgridiron— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 3, 2022
(via @Patriots) pic.twitter.com/L0peOmI8UY
SOMEONE HAS TO BE A LOSER A national recap of signing day.
