The Mid-Morning Dump: Poverty Purple Kitties

Twister Sisters complete their first season sweep.

By Aiden_Wyatt

Iowa State Athletics

BRING OUT THE BROOMS With a win last night, Iowa State has swept Kansas State.

CYNING DAY Here’s everything you need to know about National Signing Day.

WALK-ON U Coach Campbell takes pride in the walk-on program.

Around the Country

WASHINGTON HWHAT? The team formally known as the R-words and football team finally has a new name.

OKAY BILL We’re pretty sure Bill knew he was talking about Tom Brady here but we really don’t know.

SOMEONE HAS TO BE A LOSER A national recap of signing day.

