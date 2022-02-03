The Mid-Morning Dump: Poverty Purple Kitties

Iowa State Athletics

BRING OUT THE BROOMS With a win last night, Iowa State has swept Kansas State.

Check out the highlights from tonight's win





CYNING DAY Here’s everything you need to know about National Signing Day.

WALK-ON U Coach Campbell takes pride in the walk-on program.

What Coach Campbell said about the walk-ons



Around the Country

WASHINGTON HWHAT? The team formally known as the R-words and football team finally has a new name.

Finally, it has a name.



Eighteen months after dropping its longtime nickname, Washington’s NFL team revealed Wednesday that it will be the Commanders, a tribute to Washington’s military ties.



Here's what some readers had to say:

OKAY BILL We’re pretty sure Bill knew he was talking about Tom Brady here but we really don’t know.

SOMEONE HAS TO BE A LOSER A national recap of signing day.