First Place at the Phog: Betting the Big 12 Weekend

THE GAMES

Oklahoma (13-9) at Oklahoma State (10-11)

Tipoff: 11:00am | TV: ESPN2 | The Line: Oklahoma State -2.5

No need to over complicate this one. OK State desperately needs a win and while they have trouble filling historic Gallagher-Iba Arena, that’s shouldn’t happen in hardwood Bedlam today. Ride the home team.

Pick: Oklahoma State -2.5





#14 Texas Tech (17-5) at West Virginia (13-8)

Tipoff: 1:00pm | TV: ESPN | The Line: Texas Tech -5

Say hello to the ultimate motivation special of the weekend. Huggy Bear and West Virginia have lost 6 straight and Texas Tech is coming off the emotional high of all emotional highs. West Virginia needs this one to save their season, and if they don’t win they’ll at least keep it close on their home court.

Pick: West Virginia +5





#20 Iowa State (16-6) at #23 Texas (16-6)

Tipoff: 1:00pm | TV: Longhorn Network (really...) | The Line: Texas -9

I’m nervous for Iowa State. The Clones scored well against the Longhorn defense in Ames, but after this week’s game in Lubbock, there’s no way Chris Beard’s squad lays 2 eggs in a row. Iowa State’s offense is really struggling to score so this strikes me as a 65-55 kind of game.

Pick: Texas -9





#8 Baylor (18-3) at #10 Kansas (19-3)

Tipoff: 3:00pm | TV: ESPN | The Line: Kansas -2.5

Is Kansas fixed? Hard to say but Ochai Agbaji is back from COVID protocols and the Jayhawks backcourt looks a lot better than Baylor’s does right now. The Bears haven’t been healthy in weeks and I don’t see Bill Self letting his squad get beat at home on back to back Saturdays.

Pick: Kansas -2.5





Kansas State (11-10) at TCU (15-4)

Tipoff: 7:00pm | TV: ESPNU | The Line: TCU -4.5

TCU has really been on a roll and Kansas State is probably the worst team in the Big 12. So, why is this only a 4.5 point spread in Fort Worth? That’s extremely fishy. K-State has won big road games in Texas this year. Fade the public special.

Pick: Kansas State +4.5



