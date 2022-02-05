Twister Sisters Before The Storm: Oklahoma State pt.2

Last Time Out

Iowa State took the floor on Wednesday against Kansas State in a top 25 showdown. Great performances from the usual suspects Emily Ryan and Ashley Joens led to the Clones getting a massive W 55-70.

After getting off to a strong start the Clones were able to control the game from the jump, including a dominant third quarter that saw the Clones outscore K-State 24-8. The Clones had four scorers in double figures, Emily Ryan (15), Lexi Donarski (15), Ashley Joens (11) and Nyamer Diew (10).

About Oklahoma State

The Cowgirls come into the game at last in the Big 12, sporting a 1-9 conference record. They also will be entering Hilton on a losing streak of seven. Oklahoma State’s lone conference victory came against Texas Tech on January 8th by a margin of two points. The Cowgirls had a winning record in the non-conference and are 5-4 outside of Big 12 play.

The Cowgirls rank 308th nationally in points per game with 57.3, they are also 346th nationally in field goal percentage, and 334th nationally in 3-point percentage. They are relatively clean with the ball and only turn it over 14.3 times per game, which is good for top 70 nationally. The last time the Cowgirls broke 60 points in a game was against Iowa State (which was a 60-74 win for the Clones.)

Opponent Player To Watch

5’9” junior guard Lauren Fields is playing just under 35 minutes a game this season. She is also averaging over 16 points per game and over 4 rebounds per game. She is a sneaky talented defender as well, averaging nearly one block per game and just below three steals.

It is also worth noting that 6’1” Taylen Collins had a career night last time she played the Cyclones, and put up a stat line of 21 points and 8 boards in 33 minutes.

What Will Happen

Clones add to the win steak, Cowgirls add to the losing streak. “Cowgirls, horsegirls, sheepgirls. Not a worry man. Clones in fo’.”

Iowa State University - 77

Oklahoma State University - 59

Pick Three

Clones have four scorers in double figures again. Oklahoma State continues the streak of not breaking 60 points. Morgan Kane scores at least 12.

Game Notes

The Matchup: Oklahoma State (6-13, 1-9 Big 12) @ No. 11 Iowa State (19-3, 8-2 Big12)

Where: Hilton Coliseum - Ames, IA

When: Saturday, Feb. 5 at 6:00

TV: ESPN+

LiveStats: Click Here