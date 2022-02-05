Men’s Basketball Preview: Talkin’ #23 Texas Part II

Cyclones’ Last Time Out

It was... not great. Kansas came into Hilton Coliseum without their best player and jumped out to a big lead that they never gave up, holding on to a 70-61 win that wasn’t as close as the final score indicated. The Clones only shot 41% from the floor and were a dismal 5-22 from 3. The defense did a great job of forcing 22 turnovers, and they forced 20 when Texas came to Ames, but the Jayhawks shot 56% from the floor. Izaiah Brockington has 24 points but it took 28 shots to get there.

Texas’ Last Time Out

Chris Beard’s top ranked defense gave up 70+ points in his return to Lubbock. The best regular season atmosphere in years was too much for Texas to overcome. Marcus Carr might have finally found his stride as he had 18 points and hit a number of tough shots against the elite Red Raiders defense.

Player to Watch

I think Marcus Carr is starting to define his role for this Texas team. The Minnesota transfer was thought of as an immediate All-American candidate and maybe the best transfer in all of college basketball this year. He’s frankly been a disappointment, only averaging 11 points per game and struggling to fit into the point guard role that Chris Beard needs. However, against Texas Tech on Tuesday he was aggressive, confident, and hit a few contested jump shots that makes me think maybe he’s ready to take off. He had 15 points in Ames but only shot 4-14 from the floor. For Texas to take care of business this time around, he’ll have to be more efficient as he’s the best pure scorer this team of transfers has.

Pick 3

Caleb Grill hits 4 3s Iowa State scores under 60 points Plenty of complaints about not being able to find the Longhorn Network

What Will Happen

The vibes are very not great heading into this one. Iowa State is coming off a pretty dreadful offensive performance, and facing a top ranked defense on the road isn’t exactly what we need to turn things around. Iowa State’s defense is also a concern. The effort will be there. That much I think we can count on. Unfortunately, when I think about the motivation on Texas’ side and the desire to not get swept, the Horns grind out a win.

Texas - 65

Iowa State - 54

Game Notes

The Matchup: #20 Iowa State (16-6, 3-6 Big 12) at #23 Texas (16-6, 5-4 Big 12)

Where: Austin, Texas - Erwin Center

When: Saturday, February 5th 1:00pm

The Line: Texas -8.5, O/U 122.5

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network/Varsity Radio App Talent: John Walters (PxP), Eric Heft (Analyst)

TV: Longhorn Network Talent: Lowell Galindo (PxP), Lance Blanks (Analyst)

Webcast: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Live Stats: Cyclonestats.com