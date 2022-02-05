Iowa State Rolls Air Force

The mighty Cyclones get the job done

Iowa State wrestling got past a very persistent Air Force team as they won against them 27-12. It was closer than what I predicted but Iowa State let some younger kids get an opportunity to wrestle. Overall, this was a great week for them. Lots of positives and even some things they can fix before the next duel.

Results

125: Kysen Terukina (ISU) Def. (8-6) Jared Van Vleet (Air Force)

133: Ramazan Attasauov (ISU) Def. (9-2) Sidney Flores (Air Force)

141: Cody Phippen (Air Force) Def. (6-1) Charlie Klepps (ISU)

149: Jarrett Degen (ISU) Major Dec. (11-3) Dylan Martinez (Air Force)

157: Giano Petrucelli (Air Force) Def. (3-0) Andrew Flora (ISU)

165: Issac Judge (ISU) Dec. (4-3) Trey Brisker (Air Force)

174: Joel Devine (ISU) Dec. (3-2) Sam Wolf (Air Force)

184: Marcus Coleman (ISU) Fall (5:52) Jake Thompson (Air Force)

197: Younger Bastida (ISU) Tech Fall (21-6 4:31) Kayne Hutchinson (Air Force)

285: Wyatt Hendrickson (Air Force) Fall (2:58) Sam Schuyler (ISU)

Summary

Air Force was not going to win this duel but they did have a few matches that certainly went in their favor. Sam Schuyler had a rough match as he was pinned by Wyatt Hendrickson. Wyatt was just too strong for Sam to handle. I fully expect Sam to recover and be ready for the next duel. Kysen Terukina certainly had a barn burner as he won after being behind 6-2. Jared Van Vleet put him on his back for a quick count but Kysen rushed back in and with a last-second takedown, he solidified the win. Extremely nice to see him fight back and get the win there. It was nice to see Charlie Klepps and Andrew Flores come out and wrestle for this duel. They were giving David Carr and Ian Parker a rest but it is nice to get Big 12 experience for these young men. I’m so proud of this team and excited about where Coach Dresser is leading us.

Next up is Northern Iowa at Cedar Falls on February 11th. This is going to be an exciting one!