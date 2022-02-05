Cyclones Complete Sweep of Lady Pokes, 76-58

Iowa State enters at 19-3, 8-2 in Big 12 play, which is good enough for first place in the conference. Oklahoma State has been all aboard the struggle bus this season, sitting at 6-13 and just 1-9 in the Big 12. Cyclones going with the usual lineup of Ryan, Espenmiller-McGraw, Donarski, Ashley Joens, and Morgan Kane.

The Twister Sisters started the game red hot, making 11 of their first 13 shots including 3-3 from long range to take a 28-13 lead into the 2nd quarter, where we saw the Cyclones come back to Earth, shooting just 38.5% in quarter number 2 to nurse a 42-28 lead into the half. The trio of Emily Ryan, Lexi Donarski, and Ashley Joens all in double figures at the break.

The second half was the end of a steady beatdown of the Cowgirls, as ISU did enough to respond whenever it looked like OSU had a glimpse of daylight. Cyclones dominate in this one, 76-58, to complete the season sweep of Oklahoma State as we continue to own their franchise in the 2021-22 athletic season.

Emily Ryan led the way with 18 points, 6-6 from downtown, as she grabbed 6 rebounds and dished out 6 assists, 3 steals, and a block. Big game for the best point guard in the country (yeah, I said it). Lexi Donarski added 17 points in 36 minutes, while Morgan Kane scored 11 points and snagged a game-high 7 rebounds. Ashley Joens had 14 points and 4 rebounds in just 22 minutes.

Cyclones (20-3, 9-2 Big 12) return to action next weekend when they travel to TCU.