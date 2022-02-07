The Mid-Morning Dump: Wrestlers on a Roll

Iowa State Athletics

WRASTLIN’. What a season it has been for the top 5 Cyclones, who beat Air Force at Hilton this weekend.

NOT THE AGRESSOR AGAIN. A pattern that spells doom for the Cyclone men.

LADIES KEEP ROLLING. Complete the season sweep over Oklahoma State.

EMILY RYAN IS ELITE. And the Big 12 is officially on notice.

BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS. Cyclones take a tumble.

Around The Country

NOT THE ENERGIZIER KIND. Alvin Kamara arrested for battery.

WIN THE PRESS CONFERENCE. The Dolphins hired Mike McDaniel to be their head coach.

TEXANS LOVE LOVIE? The former Bears coach apparently has a shot at the job.

SHIFFRIN OUT AFTER FIRST RUN. Well this stinks.

CAVALANCHE. Caris Lavert is going from the Pacers to the Cavs.

AFC WINS GAME OF 2 HAND TOUCH. Sorry, I meant the Pro Bowl.

PENG SHUAI IS NOT OK. Despite what the Chinese say.

WOMENS SPEEDSKATING UPDATE. The Netherlands are very fast.