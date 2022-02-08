 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Mid-Morning Dump: Riot Ball

It’s Gonna Get Ugly

By dylanpaul

Iowa State Athletics

MEN IN MORGANTOWN No days off in Big 12 basketball, Iowa State takes on a dangerous Mountaineer team tonight.

TOP 10 Iowa State women’s team is back in the top 10 off a strong start to February.

Around the Country

THE WINTER OLYMPICS STARTED? I am out of the loop, but a bunch of snow people are doing snow things in China.

THE WINTER OLYMPICS ARE BEING HELD AT CHERNOBYL? HOW OUT OF THE LOOP AM I?

NETS MINUTE Things... uh things are not going great.

WHAT HAPPENS IN VEGAS Stays in Vegas, well except battery charges. Those will stick with you.

THE BENGAL PLAN It’s easier to rebuild when you draft the coolest man alive.

MORE 80’S NOSTALGIA You thought the 1980’s period pieces were becoming redundant, how about the 1880’s?

CLEVELAND? Them Cavs ain’t messing around. The Cavs get another piece before the deadline.

CHRIS CREAMER’S LOGO/UNIFORM OF THE WEEK We head to Peoria for some alternate baseball uniforms.

