Men’s Basketball Preview: We’re Talkin’ West Virginia

Cyclones Last Time Out

Well unless you are a proud subscriber to Longhorn Network, you like me, didn’t see this one. I heard it was bad. We had this game at 38-36 at one point and would only score 5 more points. Iowa State lost by 22.

From what I’ve heard, the typical hard nose defense we’ve been accustomed to, it was a little lacking in Austin. Texas just had another great showing last night against Kansas picking up a huge home win. It was a burn the tape game, and Iowa State needs to find a new groove, and get back to some good basketball.

West Virginia’s Last Time Out

This one I did watch, and it was a lot of fun. Texas Tech was the more physical team and they won. You have to be near insane levels of physicality to out-gut a Bob Huggins team. This West Virginia team has been on a skid, they haven’t won since January 11th.

The Mountaineers have lost 7 straight, and will be hungrier than anyone for a win.

Player to Watch

Gabe Osabuohien is the typical West Virginia hustle, mean, physical pitbull. The only difference is, he’s a 6’7 forward instead of a guard. Osabuohien is only averaging about 5 points and 5 rebounds a game but he leaves his fingerprints all over. Chasing loose balls, good screens, smart defense, and we’ll see him guard just about anyone on this Iowa State team. He’s a West Virigina spark plug but instead of scoring, he brings a toughness and physicality off the bench.

He also played 32 minutes against Tech, so don’t let ‘off the bench’ fool you, he’s a big piece for this West Virginia team.

Pick 3

The under is the safest play of the season With 10 minutes to go in the first half, there’s more total fouls than field goals made They switch the game to rugby at half time

What Will Happen

This West Virigina team has been struggling, but it’s not like they’ve been blown out in every game. They lost their last two to Baylor and Tech by a combined 11 points. No away game is an easy win this season, I don’t care who you’re playing. Iowa State is coming into the game as 2.5 underdog, and that means Vegas doesn’t know what’s going to happen, and quite frankly, neither do I.

West Virginia- 48

Iowa State- 44

Game Notes

The Matchup: #20 Iowa State (16-7, 3-7 Big 12) at West Virginia (13-9, 2-7 Big 12)

Where: Morgantown, West Virginia - WVU Coliseum

When: Tuesday, February 8th 6:00pm

The Line: WVU -2.5, O/U 129.5

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network/Varsity Radio App Talent: John Walters (PxP), Eric Heft (Analyst)

TV: ESPN+

Webcast: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Live Stats: Cyclonestats.com