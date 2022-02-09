The Mid-Morning Dump: NBA Trades And Haliburton Freedom

Iowa State Athletics

PAIN IN MORGANTOWN The Cyclones drop their third in a row.

HALIBURTON IS FREE After weeks of rumors, Haliburton has officially been traded, to the Indiana Pacers.

Tyrese Haliburton is headed to the Indiana Pacers.



CJ MCCOLLUM OUT OF RIP CITY The Portland Trail Blazers traded CJ McCollum to the Pelicans.

NUMBER 1 FALLS Arkansas took down No.1 Auburn last night in an overtime thriller.

BEAL INJURY Wizards Bradley Beal is out for the rest of the season with wrist issue.

OLYMPIC SEASON News from Beijing as Shaun White advances, Mikaela Shiffrin is out again in her race to another medal, and Jacobellis wins gold.

CLASH OF TOP 15 No. 3 Purdue takes down No. 13 Indiana.

GIANNIS ON FIRE The Milwaukee Bucks took down the Lakers last night in L.A. due to a near flawless performance from MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.