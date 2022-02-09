 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Six Cyclones Earn Invites to NFL Combine

New, 1 comment

Seems good.

By Aiden_Wyatt
Syndication: The Des Moines Register Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

The NFL Combine announced 324 prospects invited to participate in this year’s combine. Iowa State is going to have a strong group in Indianapolis.

Six Iowa State Cyclones have been invited to attend the 2022 NFL Combine. Chase Allen, Breece Hall, Charlie Kolar, Mike Rose, Enyi Uwazurike, and Brock Purdy will participate in the combine, slated for March 1st through March 7 in Indianapolis.

Next Up In Iowa State Football

Loading comments...