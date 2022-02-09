Six Cyclones Earn Invites to NFL Combine

The NFL Combine announced 324 prospects invited to participate in this year’s combine. Iowa State is going to have a strong group in Indianapolis.

324 prospects invited to participate in 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.https://t.co/FsamlsC8aw pic.twitter.com/ZjthOinzxE — NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) February 9, 2022

Six Iowa State Cyclones have been invited to attend the 2022 NFL Combine. Chase Allen, Breece Hall, Charlie Kolar, Mike Rose, Enyi Uwazurike, and Brock Purdy will participate in the combine, slated for March 1st through March 7 in Indianapolis.