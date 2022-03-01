Six Cyclones Head To Indy For NFL Combine

Six Cyclones will take center stage on of the biggest stages for the NFL Draft process. Brock Purdy, Breece Hall, Charlie Kolar, Chase Allen, Eny Uwazuirke and Mike Rose will all showcase their talents this week in Indianapolis for all 32 NFL teams.

For those not that familiar with the NFL Combine it is a week-long showcase occurring every February at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, where college football players perform physical and mental tests in front of NFL coaches, general managers, and scouts. We have seen plenty of cases where a certain stock of players takes a major jump in this process but also can severely diminish stock just as quickly.

This is a big week for our former cyclones and below is the schedule and how you can watch them each night.

Thursday, March 3

4-11 p.m. EST

Brock Purdy, Charlie Kolar, and Chase Allen

NFL Network

Friday, March 4

4-11 p.m. ET PK,

Breece Hall

NFL Network

Saturday, March 5

4-11 p.m. ET

Enyi Uwazuirke and Mike Rose

NFL Network

Sunday, March 6

2-7 p.m. ET

DB

NFL Network