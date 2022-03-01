 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Mid-Morning Dump: We Ain’t Gotta Talk About It

Baylor Did Baylor Stuff

By dylanpaul

Iowa State Athletics

UGLY Iowa State got trounced by the Bears as Baylor wins the Big 12.

WHY DOES 7 HATE 6? Iowa State moving to that 6 line would be a huge game changer. For now, Joey Brackets has us at 7 against a familiar foe.

POTW Izaiah Brockington was given conference player of the week after an all-time performance against West Viginia.

Around the Country

ONIONS It’s March

IT’S HYPOTHETICAL MARCH This might be one of the coolest twitter projects I’ve seen, and I’m jealous I didn’t think of it first.

LOCKOUT SZN The MLB could have a late start to the 2022 season.

SH*TSHOW Art Briles ?doesn’t? have a job now?

ARE COMPUTERS STUPID? Several projection systems have the Celtics as the favorite in the East in front of the Bucks, Nets, Sixers, Bulls and others.

CHECK YOUR SCHEDULES I’ll be very busy over the next couple of weeks.

CHRIS CREAMER SPORTS LOGO OF THE WEEK Tom Brady isn’t walking through those doors and at least for another year, neither are the creamsicle uniforms. Big things coming in 2023 though.

