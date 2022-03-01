The Mid-Morning Dump: We Ain’t Gotta Talk About It

Iowa State Athletics

UGLY Iowa State got trounced by the Bears as Baylor wins the Big 12.

Tough one tonight.



We're back on Saturday at West Virginia for the regular season finale.



️ ️ pic.twitter.com/NWTSC8734G — Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) March 1, 2022

WHY DOES 7 HATE 6? Iowa State moving to that 6 line would be a huge game changer. For now, Joey Brackets has us at 7 against a familiar foe.

POTW Izaiah Brockington was given conference player of the week after an all-time performance against West Viginia.

That’s 6️⃣ Big 12 Weekly honors for @TheOnlyiZB!



✅ Tied for most Player of Week honors

✅ Most overall awards



https://t.co/PZu9hjd8Pd#Cyclones | #C5C pic.twitter.com/ER4TPDrHbk — Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) February 28, 2022 Around the Country

ONIONS It’s March

IT’S HYPOTHETICAL MARCH This might be one of the coolest twitter projects I’ve seen, and I’m jealous I didn’t think of it first.

With March just hours away, I wanted to share a passion project of mine that I've been working on for about six months.



The goal of this project is to determine the college basketball team that is truly the G.O.A.T.



Welcome to Legendary Madness



*THREAD* pic.twitter.com/GGDdzWFMfz — Michael Calabrese (@EastBreese) February 28, 2022

LOCKOUT SZN The MLB could have a late start to the 2022 season.

SH*TSHOW Art Briles ?doesn’t? have a job now?

ARE COMPUTERS STUPID? Several projection systems have the Celtics as the favorite in the East in front of the Bucks, Nets, Sixers, Bulls and others.

CHECK YOUR SCHEDULES I’ll be very busy over the next couple of weeks.

March Madness officially starts TODAY!!



Here is a pocket guide for your with the schedule for every single tournament game played the next two weeks. pic.twitter.com/BbCH0SSPNA — Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) February 28, 2022

CHRIS CREAMER SPORTS LOGO OF THE WEEK Tom Brady isn’t walking through those doors and at least for another year, neither are the creamsicle uniforms. Big things coming in 2023 though.