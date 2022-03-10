Men’s Basketball Preview: We’re Talkin’ Texas Tech Pt. 3

Last Time Out

Iowa State fell down by as many as 25 in the first half against Baylor but the Cyclones would not go away quietly. Iowa State would claw back into the game and be down by only 10 at the break. Powered by some timely shooting from Gabe Kalscheur and a 1-3-1 zone that took Baylor out of sync, Iowa State called all the way back to take the lead late in the second half. Ultimately a few plays and calls would not go the Cyclone’s way and Baylor would escape with a 75-68 win.

Texas Tech Last Time Out

The Red Raiders are on a bit of a rough patch. Texas Tech hasn’t played to their standards over the last three dropping games to TCU and Oklahoma State. In Stillwater on Saturday Texas Tech lead in the second half but found themselves going over 8 minutes without scoring to allow Oklahoma State to find a way to win 52-51 to close out the regular season.

Player To Watch

Iowa State will need to pick one out three guys on Texas Tech to slow down to improve their chances tonight. Bryson Williams is my choice for this go around. The Red Raiders leading scoring put up 16 points the last time these two teams met in Lubbock. Iowa State and Texas Tech or two very similar teams in terms of style if you can take away one scoring option your chances significantly go up.

Pick Three

1- Caleb Grill hits 6 threes

2- Iowa State loses the rebound battle but it’s close

3- Iowa State scores more than the last two meetings

What Will Happen

Looks if I am Iowa State, everything you did or tried to do in the first two meetings. Toss it out the window right now and forget about it. The Cyclones and Red Raiders are so close in style it’s scary. The only difference is that Texas Tech does it at a higher level and more consistently. Iowa State will have to make shots consistently for all 40 minutes and try to outpace Texas Tech and get ahead of them. Thankfully we have seen Iowa State play good basketball on neutral courts this season and for whatever reason thank the lord this one is not in Hilton(for whatever reason we don’t score there). It will be a dog fight. I am not confident but will be hopeful.

Texas Tech - 64

Iowa State - 62