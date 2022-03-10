The Mid-Morning Dump: Big 12 Tourney Gameday

WRASSLIN’! The seeds came out for Iowa State’s 9 wrestlers who qualified.
NCAA Championship Brackets and Seeds Unveiled— Iowa State Wrestling (@CycloneWR) March 10, 2022
: https://t.co/6F18IbLeNZ#RightNow pic.twitter.com/4JxI0TFA2h
BIG DAY FOR ASHLEY JOENS Ashley Joens was named to the Cheryl Miller top 5, as well as a semifinalist to the Naismith Trophy.
5⃣— Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) March 9, 2022
Ashley Joens is at it again!
https://t.co/nW04OtSE6u@ashleyjoens | #KeepingUpWithJoens
️ ️ pic.twitter.com/PcgkMNlEMh
' !— Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) March 9, 2022
https://t.co/2uSMtBQQoU@ashleyjoens | #KeepingUpWithJoens
️ ️ pic.twitter.com/g6boCm6lLf
TENNIS SCHOOL Iowa State’s latest rankings in tennis.
Rankings Update‼️#Cyclones | #10ToesDown pic.twitter.com/xytDxu53JW— Iowa State Tennis (@CycloneTEN) March 9, 2022
IT’S GAMEDAY Iowa State heads to Hilton South tonight to kick off post-season play.
'— Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) March 8, 2022
ISU vs. No. 14 Texas Tech
️ Thursday, March 10
8:30 p.m. (CT)
Kansas City, Mo.
ESPN2
️ https://t.co/L0HHNWJqhR#Cyclones | #C5C pic.twitter.com/8ginI2phAu
ARE YOU IN KC? Here is the WRNL guide!
VINTAGE TONY SNELL Tony Snell keeps surprising us.
Tony Snell tonight:— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 10, 2022
0 Points
0 Assists
0/4 FGM
0/3 3PM
1 Rebound
2 Steals
31 Minutes pic.twitter.com/xCkHdpPFA3
MAURY! MAURY! MAURY! Jerry Jones is being sued by his alleged child.
#Breaking: Woman sues Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, says he is her father, court documents say https://t.co/HtvQsXnRGB— Dallas Morning News (@dallasnews) March 9, 2022
TEXAS NOT BACK Texas State with an emphatic horns down.
LIGHT THE VICTORY STAR!!! DOWN GOES #1!!!!!!#EatEmUp pic.twitter.com/v5H2peWfnB— Texas State Baseball (@TxStateBaseball) March 10, 2022
BIG DAY IN COLLEGE BASKETBALL Lots of great games today as conference tournaments pick up.
Favorite games on Thursday:— Jake Marsh (@PMTsportsbiz) March 10, 2022
EARLY AFTERNOON
1. Indiana-Michigan
2. TCU-Texas
3. Syracuse-Duke
LATE AFTERNOON
1. Marquette-Creighton
2. Oregon-Colorado
3. WVU-KU
EARLY EVENING
1. Nova-St. John's
2. OU-Baylor
3. VT-ND
LATE NIGHT
1. Seton Hall-UConn
2. ISU-TTU
3. UVA-UNC
