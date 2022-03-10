The Mid-Morning Dump: Big 12 Tourney Gameday

Iowa State Athletics

WRASSLIN’! The seeds came out for Iowa State’s 9 wrestlers who qualified.

BIG DAY FOR ASHLEY JOENS Ashley Joens was named to the Cheryl Miller top 5, as well as a semifinalist to the Naismith Trophy.

TENNIS SCHOOL Iowa State’s latest rankings in tennis.

IT’S GAMEDAY Iowa State heads to Hilton South tonight to kick off post-season play.

ARE YOU IN KC? Here is the WRNL guide!

Around the Country

VINTAGE TONY SNELL Tony Snell keeps surprising us.

Tony Snell tonight:



0 Points

0 Assists

0/4 FGM

0/3 3PM

1 Rebound

2 Steals

31 Minutes pic.twitter.com/xCkHdpPFA3 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 10, 2022

MAURY! MAURY! MAURY! Jerry Jones is being sued by his alleged child.

#Breaking: Woman sues Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, says he is her father, court documents say https://t.co/HtvQsXnRGB — Dallas Morning News (@dallasnews) March 9, 2022

TEXAS NOT BACK Texas State with an emphatic horns down.

LIGHT THE VICTORY STAR!!! DOWN GOES #1!!!!!!#EatEmUp pic.twitter.com/v5H2peWfnB — Texas State Baseball (@TxStateBaseball) March 10, 2022

BIG DAY IN COLLEGE BASKETBALL Lots of great games today as conference tournaments pick up.