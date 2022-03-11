The Mid-Morning Dump: Pain and Suffering

Iowa State Athletics

LIKE A CAR WRECK It’s awful, but I just can’t look away.

GO TIME Both times the Cyclones faced WVU this year ended in double digit victories for Iowa State.





West Virginia

Kansas City, Mo.

️ Municipal Auditorium

⏰ 5 PM

Big 12 Now on ESPN+

https://t.co/auY8RQOs8e

https://t.co/YDYiRDrv8W



️ ️ pic.twitter.com/j2fgMQcObe — Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) March 11, 2022

FAST APPROACHING Football season is always closer than it appears.

TRAVELING BATS Cyclone Softball looks to bounce back into the W column this weekend in California.

Kicking off a week-long road trip in California!







https://t.co/0fB8hYxDHe



pic.twitter.com/N9KP6QmpeW — Iowa State Softball (@CycloneSB) March 10, 2022 Around the Country

BEARS FANS LOOK AWAY The Bears will eat 24 million in dead cap after this deal.

THANK YOU RUDY GOBERT A moment in history that was cemented by Twitter memes.

March 11, 2020.



Two years ago, the NBA shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/5nGSzJfrOD — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 11, 2022

PLAYOFF BASKETBALL ENERGY The Nets blow out the 76ers in Ben Simmons return to Philly.

MASSIVE IMPLICATIONS One of Europe’s biggest clubs will be faced with some difficult decisions.

How UK government sanctions will impact Chelsea pic.twitter.com/Qkg3Ia7dld — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 10, 2022

BASEBALL IS BACK The MLB ended their lockout yesterday after 100 days of discussion between the MLBPA and the MLB.