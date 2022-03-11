Twister Sisters Before the Storm: West Virginia pt. 3

Last Time Out

Iowa State closed the regular season against these same Mountaineers, notching conference win no. 14. That’s a school record for those of you keeping track at home. It wasn’t the prettiest of games, as ISU scored just 10 points in the first quarter and faced an early deficit. Once the Twister Sisters got the lead, they did not look back. Emily Ryan went crazy in the third quarter, scoring 29 points in total on 10-12 shooting to go with 4 rebounds and 4 assists. Ashley Joens had 12 points and 9 rebounds, while Lexi Donarski had 11 points of her own to go with 6 boards.

About West Virginia

West Virginia got the 7 seed in the Big 12 tournament, defeating TCU 66-48 last night. The Mountaineers are playing their best basketball of the season, winners of 4 out of their last 5. They have started taking care of the ball a lot better and taking more quality shots. Their recent flip of a switch even gave ISU some fits early last weekend. You know the cliche, it’s tough to beat a team three times. That will be the case today.

Opponent Player to Watch

With Kirsten Deans still out, WVU has been looking for a new leader each night. This time around, I’m looking at freshman guard Ja’Naiya Quinerly. She has been very solid for West Virginia all year long, averaging nearly 9 points per game as her role has increased. Quinerly is a very young and exciting player that could easily make some freshman mistakes that the Cyclones will look to force. Last night, she led the team with 16 points. This is March, players get hot and stay hot. In two games against Iowa State, she has gotten her season average of 8+ points each time.

What Will Happen

HILTON SOUTH BUT FOR THE LADIES! Clonies dominate. “I’ll f***** do it again. Clones in fo’.”

Iowa State University - 86

West Virginia University - 54

Pick Three

Morgan Kane dunks it. Lexi Donarski makes a case for the all-tourney team. Cyclones force 20+ turnovers.

Game Notes

The Matchup: No. 2 seed Iowa State (#10) (25-5, 13-4 Big 12) @ No. 7 seed West Virginia (15-14, 7-11 Big 12)

Where: Municipal Auditorium - Kansas City

When: Friday, March 11 at 5 p.m.

TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Talent: Brenda VanLengen, Holly Warlick

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network/Varsity Radio App Talent: Noah Wolf, Jamie Steyer

Live Stats: Statbroadcast