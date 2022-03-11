Iowa State lands Colorado transfer Dimitri Stanley

Dimitri Stanley announced today on Twitter that he will be transferring from Colorado to Iowa State.

Just wanted to come on here to say thank u @CUBuffsFootball for the lifelong friendships that I’ve built. Love y’all boys, but I couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter. @CycloneFB here I come — Dimitri Stanley (@Dimitri_114) March 12, 2022

The once 4-star wide receiver was recruited by Iowa State coming out of high school. He chose Colorado over the Cyclones, but after two years in Boulder, Stanley is coming to Ames.

Stanley is listed at 6 foot and 195 pounds. Stanley will join an already crowded wide receiver room that includes Xavier Hutchinson, Jaylin Noel, Sean Shaw Jr., Greg Gaines, Darren Wilson and Jason Essex.

He has seen action in 15 career games with 10 starts at Colorado. He had 35 career catches for 355 yards and two touchdowns. As well as catching the ball, Stanley rushed four times for 14 yards and had eight punt returns for 47 yards on special teams. Stanley was named Freshman All-Pac-12 and was on the watch list for Freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association of America.

The Colorado native is from Aurora, Colorado and went to high school at Cherry Creek. Stanley also ran track at Colorado University for a short time. He raced twice for the Buffs, in the 100m, with times of 10.80 and 10.85.