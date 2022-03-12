Twister Sisters Before the Storm: Texas pt. 3

Last Time Out

Iowa State escaped West Virginia, as the Mountaineers gave ISU all they could handle in the second half. Bill Fennelly and the gang were able to prevail, despite shooting just 32.4% from the field. Lexi Donarski and Emily Ryan led the way in scoring, having 14 apiece. Ryan added 6 assists, 5 rebounds, and 4 steals. Ashley Joens notched a double-double, grabbing 14 boards to go with 13 points. Beatriz Jordao was awesome off the bench, snagging 12 rebounds and swatting 3 shots.

About Texas

Going to keep this brief. We do not match up well with Texas. We have seen two not-great games between Texas and Iowa State, where Texas out-muscles ISU. The Lady Horns are one of the hottest teams in America, winners of 9 straight. They have really hit their stride by getting the ball into the post and working it until the cows come home. Texas beat Iowa State by a combined 43 points during the regular season.

Opponent Player to Watch

Lauren Ebo has really come on as of late for the Longhorns. Last night, she put up a 17 point-14 rebound performance against one of the best players in the Big 12, Ayoka Lee. Ebo, a 6 foot-4 inch senior, averages just over 8 points per game and 7 rebounds per game. She didn’t play when Texas came to Ames, but she had 8 points and 8 boards in 28 against ISU the second time around. Iowa State’s post defense was awesome yesterday, can they keep it up?

What Will Happen

Do you think I’d say why Texas is going to win just to pick them? Like hell, buddy. Iowa State finally gets over the hump of Texas. “Horns down, bitches. Clones in fo’.”

Iowa State University - 70

University of Texas - 69

Pick Three

Morgan Kane dunks it. Iowa State holds Texas to 35% shooting. Cyclones make 15+ threes.

Game Notes

The Matchup: No. 2 seed Iowa State (#10) (26-5, 14-4 Big 12) @ No. 3 seed Texas (#7) (24-6, 13-5 Big 12)

Where: Municipal Auditorium - Kansas City

When: Saturday, March 12 at 2:30 p.m.

TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Talent: Brenda VanLengen, Holly Warlick

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network/Varsity Radio App Talent: Noah Wolf, Jamie Steyer

Live Stats: StatBroadcast