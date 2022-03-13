 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Iowa State selected as an 11 Seed, will face LSU in the NCAA Tournament

Iowa State is back in the NCAA Tournament

By Matthias Schwartzkopf
NCAA Basketball: Big 12 Conference Tournament-Texas Tech vs Iowa State Amy Kontras-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa State is back in the NCAA Tournament. The Cyclones were selected as an 11 seed and will face LSU in Milwaukee on Friday.

The Cyclones will face the winner of Wisconsin and Colgate on Sunday. For all things considered this is a pretty favorable weekend for Iowa State. Stay tuned to Wide Right Natty Lite as we break it down all week.

