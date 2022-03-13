Twister Sisters Draw 3 Seed, Will host in UT-Arlington in NCAA Tournament

Iowa State is back in the NCAA tournament, drawing a 3-seed for the 2nd time since 2019. The Twister Sisters will take on the 14-seed UT-Arlington, champions out of the Sun Belt Conference.

Cyclones will host the Mavericks on Friday, and will host a potential 2nd round game against the winner of Georgia vs. Dayton/DePaul as well. Greensboro region hosts the likes of South Carolina, Iowa, and Arizona. Stay tuned for more Twister Sister coverage from WRNL!