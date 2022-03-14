The Mid-Morning Dump: Double the Cyclone Dancing

Iowa State Athletics

MILWAUKEE HERE WE COME. It’s an 11 seed for the men, against LSU in Milwaukee.

HOME COURT ADVANTAGE. The Twister Sisters start in Hilton as a 3 seed.

SISTERS FALL SHORT. Reap article from Saturday in KC.

POSSIBLE CYHAWK MATCHUP. I hate the committee for doing this.

KEYS TO BEATING LSU. Hint - score points.

5 THINKGS TO KNOW ABOUT LSU. Courtesy of Uncle Randy.

TAMIN LIPSEY. Is a state champion.

LOUISVILLE SLUGGER RECAP. For the Cyclone softball team.

WRNL BRACKET CHALLENGE.

Join our bracket challenge!! https://t.co/kBtjNzdVVd — Wide Right & Natty Lite (@WideRtNattyLt) March 14, 2022 Around The Country

SELECTION SUNDAY. Winners and losers.

MARCH MADNESS TIPS. For filling out your bracket.

NCAA WOMEN’S BRACKET. Here it is.

UNRETIRING. Tom Brady is back.

KIRK GETS BAG AGAIN. And has been extended by the Vikings.

NO HOSTAGE SITUATION. Davante Adams says he won’t play under franchise tag.

HILARITY. Kyrie Irving can sit courtside at a Nets game, but cannot play since he is unvaccinated.

DESHAUN WATSON SWEEPSTAKES. Is starting to heat up.

TWINS DOING THE THINGS. Lots of trade activity in baseball.