The Mid-Morning Dump: The Night Before the Madness

Almost there.

By Aiden_Wyatt

Iowa State Athletics

A 10! A F’N 10! Makayla Maxwell earns herself a perfect score on the vault.

GET YOUR TIX Hilton Coliseum. Friday night. Be there.

WRNL BRACKET CHALLENGE Let’s get weird.

THE NIGHT CAP Be sure to check out this week’s episode!

Around the Country

WHO COULD FORGET 4 years ago today, we saw the biggest upset in March Madness history.

FIRST ONE OF THE YEAR First game of March Madness featured First Four blue blood Texas Southern picking up a win.

IIIINNNNNNNNDIANA Trayce Jackson-Davis and the fellas advance to the round of 64.

BUZZ WILLIAMS: GET GOOD The Texas A&M coach was not happy his Aggies missed the tournament.

ONE MORE SLEEP Here’s the schedule for the big day.

