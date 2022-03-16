The Mid-Morning Dump: The Night Before the Madness

Iowa State Athletics

A 10! A F’N 10! Makayla Maxwell earns herself a perfect score on the vault.

A thing of beauty



The sixth perfect in program history.



pic.twitter.com/7ULwoMvPUR — Cyclone Gymnastics (@CycloneGYM) March 15, 2022

GET YOUR TIX Hilton Coliseum. Friday night. Be there.

... Tickets are on sale!



No. 3 Iowa State vs No. 14 UT Arlington this Friday at 9:00pm

https://t.co/JabzKhwvfS pic.twitter.com/fSAJk2j5tl — Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) March 15, 2022

WRNL BRACKET CHALLENGE Let’s get weird.

Join our bracket challenge!! https://t.co/kBtjNzdVVd — Wide Right & Natty Lite (@WideRtNattyLt) March 14, 2022

THE NIGHT CAP Be sure to check out this week’s episode!

Around the Country

WHO COULD FORGET 4 years ago today, we saw the biggest upset in March Madness history.

FIRST ONE OF THE YEAR First game of March Madness featured First Four blue blood Texas Southern picking up a win.

Texas Southern wins the first game of the NCAA Tournament

pic.twitter.com/5VVwQADLDe — Barstool Bench Mob (@stoolbenchmob) March 16, 2022

IIIINNNNNNNNDIANA Trayce Jackson-Davis and the fellas advance to the round of 64.

BUZZ WILLIAMS: GET GOOD The Texas A&M coach was not happy his Aggies missed the tournament.

Coach Williams’ opening statement after tonight’s win over Alcorn State: pic.twitter.com/I4vKIBOr4Z — Texas A&M Basketball (@aggiembk) March 16, 2022

ONE MORE SLEEP Here’s the schedule for the big day.