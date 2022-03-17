The Mid-Morning Dump: The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

RECRUIT Congrats to Iowa State commit Tamin Lipsey on being named the Gatorade Iowa men’s player of the year.
Blessed!! Thanks for the honor @Gatorade #GatoradePOY pic.twitter.com/uvtjrSLJK3— Tamin Lipsey (@TaminLipsey) March 17, 2022
AWARD STACKING Ashley Joens is really good at basketball. The USBWA has taken notice two years in a row.
...— Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) March 17, 2022
Ashley Joens earns USBWA All-America honors for the second-straight season.
https://t.co/JdA7O2I2fN#Cyclones | #KeepingUpWithJoens
️ ️ pic.twitter.com/Oi8Z8ZTln2
COMMITTED The Twister Sisters landed a 4 star, 6A All-Tournament Team commitment from Addy Brown yesterday.
I’m extremely excited to announce I’m going to be a … pic.twitter.com/8tFbN5cQSN— Addy Brown (@Addy_Brown24) March 17, 2022
LUCK OF THE IRISH Notre Dame gets a boost as the length of their double overtime game pushes them into St. Patricks Day.
Notre Dame (-1) wins a Double OT thriller. pic.twitter.com/98XNk9FPaN— Barstool Sportsbook (@BSSportsbook) March 17, 2022
HAPPY ROUND OF 64 Follow along with this scoreboard. Games start at 11:15 and last all day, enjoy it!
RELEASED Julio Jones has been cut by the Titans.
HOW IS YOUR NFL TEAM DOING? If you are wondering how the experts grade your favorite team’s offseason, wonder no more.
SMITH COMING HOME Za’Darius Smith is leaving Green Bay to return to the Baltimore Ravens.
Za’Darius Smith:— PFF BAL Ravens (@PFF_Ravens) March 16, 2022
90.3 pass-rush grade since 2019 (7th among EDGEs)
PFF’s #5 free agent EDGE
He’s coming back https://t.co/ziAMatV30z pic.twitter.com/ejAGdzbMyp
MOSTERT TO MIAMI Raheem Mostert is following his old head coach to South Beach.
DODGERS Freddie Freeman has agreed to terms with the Dodgers.
Breaking: Freddie Freeman and the Dodgers have agreed to terms on a six-year, $162 million deal, according to @kileymcd and @JeffPassan. pic.twitter.com/IQQ13JdsGY— ESPN (@espn) March 17, 2022
