The Mid-Morning Dump: The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

RECRUIT Congrats to Iowa State commit Tamin Lipsey on being named the Gatorade Iowa men’s player of the year.

AWARD STACKING Ashley Joens is really good at basketball. The USBWA has taken notice two years in a row.

COMMITTED The Twister Sisters landed a 4 star, 6A All-Tournament Team commitment from Addy Brown yesterday.

I'm extremely excited to announce I'm going to be a … pic.twitter.com/8tFbN5cQSN — Addy Brown (@Addy_Brown24) March 17, 2022

LUCK OF THE IRISH Notre Dame gets a boost as the length of their double overtime game pushes them into St. Patricks Day.

Notre Dame (-1) wins a Double OT thriller. pic.twitter.com/98XNk9FPaN — Barstool Sportsbook (@BSSportsbook) March 17, 2022

HAPPY ROUND OF 64 Follow along with this scoreboard. Games start at 11:15 and last all day, enjoy it!

RELEASED Julio Jones has been cut by the Titans.

HOW IS YOUR NFL TEAM DOING? If you are wondering how the experts grade your favorite team’s offseason, wonder no more.

SMITH COMING HOME Za’Darius Smith is leaving Green Bay to return to the Baltimore Ravens.

Za'Darius Smith:

90.3 pass-rush grade since 2019 (7th among EDGEs)

PFF’s #5 free agent EDGE



He's coming back https://t.co/ziAMatV30z pic.twitter.com/ejAGdzbMyp — PFF BAL Ravens (@PFF_Ravens) March 16, 2022

MOSTERT TO MIAMI Raheem Mostert is following his old head coach to South Beach.

DODGERS Freddie Freeman has agreed to terms with the Dodgers.