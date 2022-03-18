The Mid-Morning Dump: March Mayhem Continues

Iowa State Athletics

Iowa State downs Pacific to finish 2-0 on the day!



pic.twitter.com/lCbOwYqOnL — Iowa State Softball (@CycloneSB) March 18, 2022 Around the Country

HOW DID THIS HAPPEN The nation was stunned after a team who hasn’t made the Sweet 16 since the 90s loses in the first round.

SPIDERS ARE DANCING TO THE SECOND ROUND



No. 12 Richmond upsets No. 5 Iowa, 67-63. pic.twitter.com/Q3tLxFs0yM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 17, 2022

BRACKETS BUSTED If you want to have a good time, search ‘Kentucky’ into Twitter and enjoy the reaction.

2-SEED KENTUCKY GOES DOWN IN OT @PeacocksMBB WITH ITS FIRST TOURNEY WIN EVER IN A STUNNER‼️ pic.twitter.com/baojGE1EY4 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 18, 2022

NEW NO1 IN TOWN Packers WR records will be safe for years to come thanks to this.

Blockbuster: Packers are trading Pro-Bowl WR Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for two prime 2022 picks, league sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2022

END OF AN ERA? Baker Mayfield officially requested a trade yesterday after the Browns continued pursuit of a starting caliber QB.

BRING HER HOME Brittney Griner is STILL being detained in Russia but has been meeting with her legal team throughout the process.

LET US NOT FORGET To top off this crazy day Saddiq Bey dropped a 50 bomb on the Magic 2 days after Kyrie hung 60 on them.