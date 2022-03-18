 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Mid-Morning Dump: March Mayhem Continues

New, 1 comment

With all of the madness that occurred yesterday, both ISU squads look to join in on the fun today.

By cyote.williams

Iowa State Athletics

BACK WHERE WE BELONG Time to shock the country.

TWISTER SISTERS Women’s hoops will start their deep run today.

THE BEST CONTENT Is there anything better than Mic’d up?

BACK ON TRACK The Cyclones end their California trip with back to back wins.

Around the Country

HOW DID THIS HAPPEN The nation was stunned after a team who hasn’t made the Sweet 16 since the 90s loses in the first round.

BRACKETS BUSTED If you want to have a good time, search ‘Kentucky’ into Twitter and enjoy the reaction.

NEW NO1 IN TOWN Packers WR records will be safe for years to come thanks to this.

END OF AN ERA? Baker Mayfield officially requested a trade yesterday after the Browns continued pursuit of a starting caliber QB.

BRING HER HOME Brittney Griner is STILL being detained in Russia but has been meeting with her legal team throughout the process.

LET US NOT FORGET To top off this crazy day Saddiq Bey dropped a 50 bomb on the Magic 2 days after Kyrie hung 60 on them.

