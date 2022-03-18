Tyrese Hunter And Iowa State Close Out LSU

Tyrese Hunter came to play in his home state and he put the Cyclones on his back to take down LSU 59-54 to move on to the Round of 32.

Iowa State controlled most of the first half with great defense and timely shooting but LSU would fight back. Iowa State would go on a 7 minute scoring drought to close out the first half and LSU would cut it to 5 before the break.

The second half things got interesting. LSU came out firing and instantly cut the lead down to one. An intentional foul with 6 players on the court gave Iowa State a break to gain some momentum back but LSU kept fighting and Iowa State would answer. Then Tyrese Hunter happened.

The Cyclones star freshman put Iowa State on his back playing great defense and hitting a number of huge threes. Including one to close out the game with 16 seconds left.

Tyrese Hunter finished the game with 23 points with a bulk of those coming from 7-11 shooting from deep. Izaiah Brockington added in 19 points of his own. The Cyclones scored 22 points off LSU turnovers which help propel them to the victory.

Iowa State now waits for the winner of Wisconsin and Colgate on Sunday.