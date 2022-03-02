The Mid-Morning Dump: Senior Night

Iowa State Athletics

SENIOR NIGHT The Cyclone men will look to make it five straight tonight and honor the seniors.

HILTON MAGIC Seven years ago today was one of the best games ever played in Hilton, do yourself a favor and take some time out of your day to relive it.

SPRING BALL Get excited, spring practices will start soon for the football team.

pic.twitter.com/VcsqY6eRs0 — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) March 1, 2022

HIGH PRAISE Chase Allen spoke briefly on Matt Campbell at the combine this morning,

Around the Country

TOP 10 SHOWDOWN Purdue fell in Wisconsin last night on a last second shot, giving Wisconsin the Big 10 title.

DOWN GOES KANSAS No. 6 Kansas fell to TCU last night, they’ll get another chance against them tomorrow.

Unranked TCU upsets the No. 6 Jayhawks pic.twitter.com/ftUTWMHPef — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 2, 2022

TITLE CLINCHED Arizona clinched the Pac-12 title last night LA.

No. 2 @ArizonaMBB handles business on the road at No. 16 USC pic.twitter.com/n7XTkLTN7i — ESPN (@espn) March 2, 2022

HUSKER HOIBERG Freddy Hoiberg and Nebraska took home their first win over a ranked opponent in his time there.

TIRED OF RUMORS More Deshaun Watson talk has started, and the day when some clarity on his situation for the other teams of the NFL is nearing.