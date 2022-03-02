Oklahoma State Blows Iowa State Out on Senior Night

Iowa State scored the least amount of points they ever have in Hilton Coliseum in a 53-36 loss to Oklahoma State.

The Cyclones trailed 22-20 at halftime and I thought it couldn’t get much worse, but... it did. Iowa State shot just 28.3% from the field, 11.8% from three and 40% from the charity stripe. To make matters worse, Iowa State had 16 turnovers, which is more than the amount of field goals they made (15.)

Oklahoma State struggled just as much until the 10-minute mark, as they were leading just 34-31. But the Cowboys got hot and closed the game out on a 19-5 run.

Izaiah Brockington led all scorers with 13 points and Avery Anderson III led the Cowboys with 12 points.

The Cyclones move to 20-10 overall and 7-10 in Big 12 play and Oklahoma State jumps to 14-15 and 7-10 in conference play.

Iowa State will travel Waco to play Baylor in the final Big 12 regular-season game of the year on Saturday at 5 p.m.