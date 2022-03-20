Twister Sisters Before the Storm: Georgia

Last Time Out

Bill Fennelly and company got all they could handle from the Mavericks of UT Arlington. The game got off to a brutal start, but the Cyclones were able to hang on and make it just a 6-point deficit going into the half. Iowa State caught fire in the third quarter, winning 22-14 to take a 3-point lead into the fourth. Things slowed down for both squads towards the end, but the Cyclones did exactly what every good team says when they almost get upset, “survive and advance”.

Good news for ISU fans, Ashley Joens was still Ashley Joens. A school-record 36 points in the NCAA Tournament for her, while also grabbing 15 rebounds. Emily Ryan had 20 points of her own while dishing out 6 assists. Lexi Donarski had 14 points and 4 rebounds, respectively.

About Georgia

The Lady Bulldogs are the 6-seed out of the Greensboro Region, sporting a 21-9 (9-7) record. Their most notable win came in Raleigh, North Carolina where they defeated NC State, who is currently 3rd in the AP Poll and the 1-seed in the Bridgeport Region. Other than that, their season was mostly chalk. Beat the bad teams, lose to the good teams. But wait! What’s that? They were one of Auburn’s two SEC wins on the season. Tough look, Georgia. The only common opponent for the schools is LSU, which both ISU and Georgia lost to.

Bad news for the Cyclones, Georgia works the paint with the best of them. They’ll slow down the game and take some really efficient shots. They don’t take or make the three all that often, making just 98 all season at a 31% clip. Where they lack in the 3-point game, they make up with post play. They are also kind of a wagon on defense, giving up just 81.7 points per 100 possessions. I think UT Arlington was a good primer for what’s next for Iowa State.

Opponent Player to Watch

Jenna Staiti is far and away the most impressive player for Georgia in my mind. The 6-foot, 4 -inch senior really brings the presence that any basketball team would ever want. Staiti, a First-Team All-SEC player, averages over 15 points per game and almost 8 rebounds per contest. She also shoots 52%, which was good for 3rd in the SEC this season. Morgan Kane and Beatriz Jordao have really flipped a switch on the defensive end lately, it will be vital for them to keep their foot on the gas tonight.

What Will Happen

Cyclones keep Staiti in check and leave the Dawgs looking for answers. “It means more here in Ames, Iowa. Clones in fo’.”

Iowa State University - 75

University of Georgia - 67

Pick Three

Morgan Kane dunks it. Emily Ryan and Lexi Donarski steal the show. Bench production is the difference-maker.

Game Notes

The Matchup: No. 3 seed Iowa State (#10) (27-5, 14-4 Big 12) @ No. 6 seed (#25) Georgia (21-9, 9-7 SEC)

Where: Hilton Coliseum - Ames, Iowa

When: Sunday, March 20 at 7:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN2 Talent: Jenn Hildreth, Mike Thibault

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network/Varsity Radio App Talent: Noah Wolf, Jamie Steyer

Live Stats: NCAA.com