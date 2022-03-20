Iowa State Takes Down Wisconsin, Head To The Sweet Sixteen

The Cyclones are headed to the Sweet Sixteen! Iowa State takes down Wisconsin 54-49 in the Round of 32.

HOW SWEET IT IS!!!!! pic.twitter.com/5q9eJRweh3 — Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) March 21, 2022

The Cyclones had to battle through a tough first half when calls were not going their way. Iowa State got deep into foul trouble and seemingly couldn’t do anything without the refs blowing the whistle. Somehow the Cyclones kept their composure and went into the break with a one point lead.

The second half came and Iowa State ramped up the defensive pressure. Iowa State was the more aggressive team and kept Wisconsin from getting into a rhythm offensively. Gabe Kalscheur was huge all night on the other end. Kalscheur for all his struggles this season went to work and kept Iowa State rolling all night. The senior poured in a team-high 22 points.

Here's the reaction from the Cyclone fans who are at Hilton Coliseum to the end of the Iowa State - Wisconsin game. pic.twitter.com/DyCOTJRjrB — Jared Larson (@Jar_Lar) March 21, 2022

I am not sure what else there is to say other than Iowa State is onto the Sweet Sixteen. Enjoy this night Iowa State fans this is a huge day! Stay tuned to WRNL all week as Iowa State prepares to play the winner of Auburn and Miami in the Sweet Sixteen!