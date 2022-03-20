REACTION LITECAST: How (Doubly) Sweet It Is

Austin, Matt, and Dylan react to Iowa State making the Sweet 16 in both the men’s and women’s NCAA touranments. The bulk of the pod covers the men’s win over Wisconsin including our thoughts on Brad Davison, taking over the state, Gabe Kaulscher showing out, and more. Plus, do we think the women are poised for a deeper run after a 1st round scare? And lastly, Twitter questions! Sponsored by Es Tas Bar & Grill.