The Mid-Morning Dump: March is Twice as Sweet

Iowa State Athletics

GOODBYE WISCONSIN! It’s a Sweet 16 berth for TJ Otzelberger and the Iowa State Cyclones.

BULLIED BULLDOGS. The Twister Sisters dominated Georgia to advance to the Sweet 16.

HOW SWEET IT IS. The Litecast reacted to the two wins last night via podcast.

HOW THE PLAN CAME TOGETHER. Great analysis here from Chris Williams.

RESTORING TRADITION. TJ has managed to do it in one season.

UPSTAGED IN THEIR HOME STATE. Unpacking all angles of the Wisconsin win.

3 ALL-AMERICANS. Cyclone wrestling is BACK.

LSU RECAP. That win feels like an age ago.

Around The Country

HOLY ST. PETERS. The Cinderella of March advances to the Sweet 16.

BRUTAL NO CALL. Ends TCU’s upset bid.

TECH ADVANCES. With a win over Notre Dame.

RESEEDING THE SWEET 16. No respect for the Cyclones.

STUNNING UPSET. Iowa falls to 10 seed Creighton in Iowa City.

STUNNING UPSET X2. Baylor got dominated by 10 seed South Dakota.

TREVOR STORY TO THE RED SOX. Huge free agent acquisition.

FREE AGENCY GRADES. Twins got an A+!!!

LINEMAN HELP FOR BURROW. Collins goes to the Bengals.

WATSON TO CLEVELAND. Significant trade over the weekend.