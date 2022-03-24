The Mid-Morning Dump: One More Sleep

Iowa State Athletics

MY COTY TJ Otzelberger was named a Jim Phelan National Coach of the Year finalist.

REVENGE TOUR A year ago today, the Twister Sisters’ season ended, they haven’t forgotten.

On this day last year, our season ended in the NCAA Second Round.



For the last 365 days we haven't forgotten how it ended, and we've been working hard every day since.



Now that work is starting to pay off.



And we're not done yet. pic.twitter.com/YimtwCoRK8 — Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) March 24, 2022

UNAPOLOGETICALLY WINNING How Iowa State found ways to win this year.

THE NIGHT CAP Check out this week’s episode!

Around the Country

HOCKEY TO BASKETBALL Mark Adams has gone for a ride.

Before @TexasTechMBB coach Mark Adams was coaching in the Sweet 16, he was the owner of a minor-league hockey team.@ryanfagan on the most unlikely Sweet 16 coach in NCAA Tournament history. https://t.co/BUIM4StwDP pic.twitter.com/N0ttEbZtLS — (@sportingnews) March 23, 2022

THINGS HEAT UP IN MIAMI Never a good sign when your own team is fighting each other.

Jimmy Butler and Coach Spoelstra get heated on the sidelines



(via @NBCSWarriors)

pic.twitter.com/cOpSTjcuS3 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 24, 2022

DUDE! SWEET! The Sweet Sixteen tips tonight.

Sweet Sixteen TV schedule



UCLA-North Carolina set to tip off at approximately 9:40 p.m. (ET) in Philly. pic.twitter.com/19JWAeCfSC — Tarek Fattal (@Tarek_Fattal) March 21, 2022

END OF AN ERA Tyreek Hill is headed to Miami.

End of an era ✌ !!! Miami I’m coming home pic.twitter.com/ykcZcSuy7N — Ty Hill (@cheetah) March 23, 2022

COACH K FAREWELL Why the legendary Duke coach announced before the season this was it.