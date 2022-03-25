 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Mid-Morning Dump: Sweet 16 Edition

New, 8 comments

Men’s and Women’s hoops will have their chance to advance to the Elite 8 tonight.

By cyote.williams

Iowa State Athletics

LETS GET IT The boys look locked in ahead of their game against Miami.

TIME TO WORK The Men’s team saw Creighton off earlier this season, now it’s the Twister Sisters turn.

WHERE TO WATCH There will be plenty of sports bars to get your ISU basketball fix tonight.

NOT TO BE FORGOTTEN The softball team will be in Utah to face BYU tonight.

MORE MIC’D UP After the DLine edition blew up on TikTok, ISU football comes back with the safeties.

Around the Country

HOUSTON RUNNING IT BACK I cannot wait to have these guys in the Big 12.

BAD DAY TO BE A 1 SEED Gonzaga? More like... GONEzaga.

AMERICAS TEAM Is Saint Peters the best Cinderella story team of all time?

FINGERS CROSSED The USA grinded out a 0-0 draw in Mexico City last night to keep their World Cup dreams alive.

More From Wide Right & Natty Lite

Loading comments...