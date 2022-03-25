The Mid-Morning Dump: Sweet 16 Edition

LETS GET IT The boys look locked in ahead of their game against Miami.
Practice Day ✅#Cyclones | #C5C pic.twitter.com/p7HMAWqcG2— Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) March 24, 2022
TIME TO WORK The Men’s team saw Creighton off earlier this season, now it’s the Twister Sisters turn.
— Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) March 25, 2022
Creighton
Greensboro, N.C.
️ Greensboro Coliseum
⏰ 8:30 PM
ESPN2
https://t.co/MlbE4xwexy
https://t.co/ADLNVAnLQq
️ ️ pic.twitter.com/Td1lq5CIz9
WHERE TO WATCH There will be plenty of sports bars to get your ISU basketball fix tonight.
NOT TO BE FORGOTTEN The softball team will be in Utah to face BYU tonight.
Ready to bring it!— Iowa State Softball (@CycloneSB) March 25, 2022
pic.twitter.com/iRBmec4kY8
MORE MIC’D UP After the DLine edition blew up on TikTok, ISU football comes back with the safeties.
Mic’d Up: Safeties@Coach_Broom @anthon21johnson— Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) March 24, 2022
pic.twitter.com/YUL44OOaoL
HOUSTON RUNNING IT BACK I cannot wait to have these guys in the Big 12.
(5) Houston pulls off the upset over (1) Arizona 72-60!!!— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 25, 2022
The Cougars are heading to the #Elite8 for the second year in a row! #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/tsSbZjUvoF
BAD DAY TO BE A 1 SEED Gonzaga? More like... GONEzaga.
DOWN GOES GONZAGA— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 25, 2022
4-seed @RazorbackMBB pulls off the upset to advance to the ELITE EIGHT! pic.twitter.com/xMdO6Bwko4
AMERICAS TEAM Is Saint Peters the best Cinderella story team of all time?
FINGERS CROSSED The USA grinded out a 0-0 draw in Mexico City last night to keep their World Cup dreams alive.
Still everything left to play for in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 25, 2022
The USMNT can clinch a World Cup spot on Sunday with:
- Win vs PAN AND a CRC draw/loss OR
- A draw vs PAN AND a CRC loss pic.twitter.com/dr2czLOnfU
Loading comments...