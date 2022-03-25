The Mid-Morning Dump: Sweet 16 Edition

Iowa State Athletics

LETS GET IT The boys look locked in ahead of their game against Miami.

TIME TO WORK The Men’s team saw Creighton off earlier this season, now it’s the Twister Sisters turn.

WHERE TO WATCH There will be plenty of sports bars to get your ISU basketball fix tonight.

NOT TO BE FORGOTTEN The softball team will be in Utah to face BYU tonight.

Ready to bring it!



pic.twitter.com/iRBmec4kY8 — Iowa State Softball (@CycloneSB) March 25, 2022

MORE MIC’D UP After the DLine edition blew up on TikTok, ISU football comes back with the safeties.

Around the Country

HOUSTON RUNNING IT BACK I cannot wait to have these guys in the Big 12.

(5) Houston pulls off the upset over (1) Arizona 72-60!!!



The Cougars are heading to the #Elite8 for the second year in a row! #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/tsSbZjUvoF — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 25, 2022

BAD DAY TO BE A 1 SEED Gonzaga? More like... GONEzaga.

DOWN GOES GONZAGA



4-seed @RazorbackMBB pulls off the upset to advance to the ELITE EIGHT! pic.twitter.com/xMdO6Bwko4 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 25, 2022

AMERICAS TEAM Is Saint Peters the best Cinderella story team of all time?

FINGERS CROSSED The USA grinded out a 0-0 draw in Mexico City last night to keep their World Cup dreams alive.